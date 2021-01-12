Police in Nova Scotia are asking for the public’s help in seeking a suspect who allegedly robbed a Lower Sackville, N.S. convenience store on New Year’s Eve.

Nova Scotia RCMP say at 5 p.m. on Dec. 31, officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at a convenience store in the 800 block of Sackville Dr.

Police say the suspect entered the convenience store, produced a knife and then demanded cash from the employee, before fleeing the store on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. No one was injured as a result of this incident.

RCMP have released surveillance video of the suspect, who is described as a white male wearing a black jacket with yellow reflective stripes.

Anyone who has information or may have witnessed this incident is asked to call Halifax RCMP or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers.

