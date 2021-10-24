iHeartRadio

Police investigate northeast Edmonton collision that split vehicle in half

image.jpg

Police are investigating a collision that involved two vehicles, which knocked down a light post and sent a car into a fence in northeast Edmonton.

Edmonton police say the collision occurred around 11:05 a.m. Sunday at 66 Street and 153 Avenue.

No injuries were reported despite one vehicle being split in two.

Officers believe speed was a factor in the collision as their investigation continues.

