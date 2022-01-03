Man charged with second-degree murder in Russell Road homicide
CTV News Ottawa Multi-Skilled Journalist
Katie Griffin
Ottawa police have charged a 31-year-old man with second-degree murder in the city's first homicide of 2022.
Police were called to an apartment building on Russell Road around 1:15 a.m. Monday where they found a man dead.
Police have identified the victim as 34-year-old Silasie Pillaktuaq.
Curtis Kanayok, 31, of Ottawa, has been charged with second-degree murder. He is due in court on Monday.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
