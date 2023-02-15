Police investigate overnight smash and grab at Barrie business

Police say thieves stole a cash box and other items during a break-in at a Barrie business overnight on Tuesday.

A contractor salting the parking lot of the Hooper Road business noticed a broken glass front door and notified the police.

Officers arrived and determined the perpetrator(s) responsible had already fled the scene.

They say the cash box contained an undisclosed amount of money.

Barrie police say with no available resources, such as surveillance cameras, they have no leads to identify the suspect(s).

They urge anyone with information to contact the service at 705-725-7025, extension 2510, to speak with the investigating officer, Const. Thorne.