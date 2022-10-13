Police investigate pollution that may be linked to 'water world' of conjoined boats in Saanich

Saanich police say they continue to patrol the Cadboro Bay, B.C. area following increased reports of marine crime in the area, and because of the presence of derelict boats.

Saanich police – alongside Oak Bay police, RCMP marine departments and local community groups – increased their presence in the area in early June.

By late June, police had issued a warrant for two men who were believed to be connected to property crimes onboard boats along the coastline.

On Thursday, police said the two men, Thomas Cudworth, 33, and Jack Chisholm, 23, had been arrested and that they remain in custody.

'WATER WORLD'

Meanwhile, police have been investigating derelict boats in the area.

On Tuesday, members of the Saanich Police Dive Team searched the area around a large "water world" that consisted of several boats connected together.

Police say the divers spotted pollution and debris that they believe originated from the boats. Saanich police have reached out to the owners of the boats and the investigation into those vessels is ongoing.

"We want the community to understand that we are taking this seriously and the investigation is progressing," said Const. Markus Anastasiades in a release Thursday.

"We continue to ask residents in the area to report all suspicious activities they observe to the police," he said.

Anyone with information about derelict boats in the Cadboro Bay area is asked to contact Saanich police at 250-475-4321 or send anonymous tips to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.