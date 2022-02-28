Police investigate possible abduction in south Kitchener

Waterloo regional police are investigating a possible abduction in the area of Country Hill Drive and Cedarhill Crescent in Kitchener.

In media release, police said the incident was reported to them around 9 p.m. on Sunday by a witness who said they saw a woman being forced into a vehicle.

The identity of the involved parties is unknown at this time, said police.

The vehicle involved is described as a white four-door sedan.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.