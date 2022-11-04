Police investigate possible candy tampering in Panorama Hills
Calgary police are investigating reports of possible candy tampering in the community of Panorama Hills.
Wednesday night, a Calgary woman told police she discovered a sewing needle inside a packaged chocolate bar her child got while trick-or-treating in the neighbourhood Monday night.
The woman reported it Thursday to police. The child hadn't eaten the candy and wasn't hurt.
Police believe the child received candy from at least 100 homes and haven't been able to determine where the candy bar came from. They're trying to assess whether it was intentional or not.
As a matter of public service, police recommend the following: Parents should check their children's candy before letting them eat it. Also, check candy wrappers for any holes, tears, openings or any sign that they might have been opened and then re-wrapped.
Throw away candy you don't recognize or think looks suspicious.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Anonymous callers can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app available at Apple or the Google Play Store.
-
NORCAT celebrates Timmins expansion as demand for training growsNorthern health and safety training school NORCAT is celebrating another expansion of its Timmins operations, in response to increasing demand for mining industry training.
-
Playground in Cathedral area removed to make way for new YWCASome Cathedral neighbourhood residents are surprised over the loss of a children’s playground which was removed this week to make way for construction of the new YWCA.
-
Polarizing ‘Vancouver Is Dying’ documentary amasses 2 million viewsAaron Gunn’s hour-long "Vancouver is Dying" documentary is part of a series titled Politics Explained. The film explores issues including crime, homelessness and the overdose crisis.
-
More than two years after Dylan Ehler's disappearance, a new sketch revives hopes to locate himThe parents of a missing Truro, N.S., toddler are hoping a new image they pushed for will help locate their son.
-
Ontario approves Ottawa's new Official PlanOntario has approved Ottawa's new Official Plan, the roadmap for development in Canada's capital over the next 25 years.
-
One person dead, another in custody after stabbing in PickeringOne person is dead after being stabbed multiple times in Pickering on Friday night.
-
N.B. RCMP catch alleged car thief with a spike stripA 38-year-old man is in police custody in New Brunswick after a car chase with law enforcement ended with a tire deflation device.
-
Red Deer filmmaker Love Nwigwe screens 'I Can't Breathe'A Red Deer filmmaker is holding a screening of her new short Saturday, and bringing a bit of Hollywood-style glamour to the event.
-
BC Children's Hospital seeing up to 150 emergency department visits per dayBC Children's Hospital has confirmed it's seeing more visits to the emergency department, averaging up to 150 per day. This comes as the hospital prepares for an influx of patients during the upcoming flu season.