Police investigate possible dognapping in Innisfil

The South Simcoe Police are asking people to be on the lookout for a missing dog from Innisfil that may have been stolen.

Police say the six-month-old mastiff/ lab mix was out for a walk with his owners when he ran off.

The dog, who goes by the name Jake, was last seen on Sat., May 15 at around 10:30 p.m. in the 10th Line and Purvis Street area of Innisfil.

Police are looking to speak to a male and female who were in a red vehicle in a parking lot of Ireton Street and 10th Line.

The elderly owner posted about the incident on social media, saying he found the dog's leash on Leonard Street the following day.

Several social media posts have been dedicated to finding Jake, including one from Pawsitive Ground Search. They are asking people to check any video cameras on their properties.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to call South Simcoe Police.