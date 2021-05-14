Police investigate possible shooting in Hog’s Back area

Ottawa police are investigating following a call for a shooting in the Hog’s Back-Mooney’s Bay area Friday night.

Police say officers were called around 7:25p.m., to the area of the boat launch at the Hog’s Back beach area.

Police say vehicles were seen leaving the area.

There are no reports of injuries.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Guns and Gangs Unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5050.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.