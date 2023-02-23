iHeartRadio

Police investigate property damage at Cambridge place of worship


A vehicle from the traffic branch of the Waterloo Regional Police Service. (Matt Harris/CTV Kitchener)

Waterloo regional police are investigating after receiving a report of property damage at a place of worship in the area of Winston Boulevard in Cambridge.

According to a news release from police, they received the report on Wednesday but they believe it happened on Tuesday.

Police said an unknown suspect or suspects damaged a window.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

