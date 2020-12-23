Police are investigating a random stabbing that took place Tuesday night in southeast Calgary.

The incident occurred just after 8 p.m. at a Subway restaurant located in the 3600 block of 17 Avenue S.E.

Police say a female customer was approached by a suspect and stabbed in the head and neck. The woman's injuries aren't life-threatening.

Her husband chased after the suspect, but they escaped.

He's described as a tall Asian male, wearing a blue surgical mask, black jacket, black toque, grey sweats and black boots.