Police investigate rash of smashed vehicle windows in Fort Garry

The Winnipeg Police Service's major crimes unit is investigating after at least a dozen vehicles were vandalized in the Fort Garry area.

Residents in Fort Garry woke up Thursday to find the windows of multiple cars parked on the street had been smashed.

"I've heard it's been going on in other areas - not just this side of the highway, but the other side as well. And it's not something new, so I'm not totally surprised," said Dave Cutler, an area resident.

Cutler said his car was parked in his drive way and wasn't damaged, though many vehicles parked on the road were vandalized. A CTV News photojournalist found at least a dozen vehicles on five separate streets that had their windows smashed.

"It is sad, it is unfortunate. I feel sorry for the folks that had this done and it couldn't be at a worse time of year," Cutler said.

On Thursday, Const. Jay Murray of the Winnipeg Police Service confirmed the major crimes unit is aware of the rash of vandalism and is actively investigating.

Murray said police do not have total numbers of how many vehicles were vandalized. He said anyone who has not yet reported any vandalism to police should do so.

People can make a police report online or by calling the WPS non-emergency phone line at 204-986-6222. People can also file a police report by visiting the WPS headquarters in-person from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.