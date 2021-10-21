iHeartRadio

Police investigate Regina's 11th homicide

Regina police have launched an investigation into the city’s 11th homicide on the 900 block of King St. (Gareth Dillistone/CTV News)

Regina police have launched an investigation into the city’s 11th homicide of 2021.

Mitchell Anthony, 43, was found dead in a home in the 900 block of King Street on Wednesday morning.

The man could not be revived and he was confirmed dead at the scene.

His family has been notified and more information will be provided by police as it becomes available.

12