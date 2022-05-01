iHeartRadio

Police investigate report of knife-wielding man in Kitchener’s Idlewood Park

Idlewood Park in Kitchener is pictured on May 1, 2022. (Terry Kelly/CTV Kitchener)

Waterloo regional police are investigating a report of a knife-wielding man who tried to steal a vehicle in Idlewood Park Saturday afternoon.

In a media release, police said they were called to the Kitchener park around 1 p.m. for a report of a man with a knife who had allegedly attempted to steal an occupied vehicle.

Officers searched the area but did not find the suspect.

No injuries were reported a result of the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

