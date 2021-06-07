Police investigate report of sexual assault on Waterloo trail

Waterloo regional police are investigating a sexual assault that happened in Waterloo over the weekend.

Officials say around 8:20 p.m. on Sunday a woman was walking on a trail in a wooded area near the intersection of Benjamin and Burning Bush Roads when she was reportedly approached and sexually assaulted by an unknown man.

The suspect is described as a South Asian man between 5’5” and 5’8” tall, with a slim build, black hair, and trimmed beard.

According to police, he was wearing a black hat, purple shirt, and denim shorts.

Officials are reminding the public to be aware of their surroundings and avoid walking alone in secluded areas.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact police.