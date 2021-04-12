Police investigate report of shots fired in North Preston, N.S.

Police are investigating a report of shots fired in North Preston on Sunday afternoon.

At approximately 4:55 p.m. on April 11, Halifax District RCMP responded to a report of shots fired on Downey Rd.

Police located a damaged vehicle, but no injuries were reported.

Police say the suspect vehicle, described as a black car, departed the scene prior to police arriving.

Halifax RCMP and Halifax Regional Police are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.