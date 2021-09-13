Police investigate reported shooting in north end Halifax

Police are investigating a report of a shooting that occurred in north end Halifax on Monday morning.

Halifax Regional Police says at approximately 11:45 a.m. on Sept. 13, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of North and Gottingen streets in Halifax. Police say they located a number of spent shell casings on the ground.

Police say no injuries have been reported at this time.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are asking anyone with information or video from the area at the time of the incident to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.