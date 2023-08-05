Police investigate reports of a suspicious male in Wellesley Township

Waterloo regional police are investigating reports from last month about a suspicious person in Wellesley Township.

On July 19, police say two females were followed by an unknown male in a vehicle, during separate incidents, while in the area of Lichty Road and Ament Line. According to police, one of the females was riding her bike while the other was driving a horse and buggy.

One day later, police say a male youth was riding his bike on Line 86 between Listowel and Dorking when he was flagged down by a male driver.

The driver allegedly started to ask the youth questions before attempting to pull him into his vehicle.

The cyclist was able to get away and the unknown male drove off.

Police are describing the vehicle involved as a small 4-door car that was very dirty at the time. The colour of the sedan is unknown.

The suspect is described as a white man, between 30-40 years-old, around 5’6” tall with a heavy build. Police say the man had short to medium length dark hair and sounded like he had a slight accent. Police did not specific what kind of accent the man might have had.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.