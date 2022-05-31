Police investigate reports of bank robbery in Waterloo

Waterloo regional police were on scene in the area of Columbia Street West and Fischer-Hallman Road North in Waterloo for reports of a bank robbery Tuesday afternoon.

Police said they were called to the area around 4 p.m.

In a tweet they warned the public of an increased officer presence in the area and asked people to avoid it.

Police said no injuries have been reported.

The investigation is being led by Waterloo regional police's robbery unit.

This is a developing story and will be updated.