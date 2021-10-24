Police investigate robbery at Bedford gas station
Police are investigating after a man robbed a gas station in Bedford, N.S. on Saturday night.
Halifax Regional Police says at approximately 10 p.m. on Oct. 23, a man entered the Petro Canada Service Station located at 1611 Bedford Highway, and demanded cash. Police say the man stated he had a firearm, although no firearm was seen.
According to police, the suspect took a ‘small amount of cash’ and was last seen fleeing the area on foot, heading towards the Shoppers Drug Mart. No one was injured.
Police conducted an extensive search of the area, with the assistance of a police dog, but could not locate the suspect.
Police describe the suspect as a white man, average height, in his late 20s, wearing a hat, long shorts and a hoodie.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.
