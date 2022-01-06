Police investigate robbery at Dartmouth business

Halifax Regional Police is investigating a robbery at a Dartmouth business Wednesday night.

At about 7:10 p.m., police responded to a call for a robbery in progress at the Pet Valu store on Tacoma Drive.

“A man entered the store and produced a knife and demanded cash. The male left the store with an undisclosed amount of money and no staff members were injured during the incident,” reads a release from the Halifax Regional Police.

Police say the suspect is described as a white man, between 40 and 50 years old, wearing a green jacket, black hoodIe, gloves, grey sweatpants and what they describe as a “black medical mask.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.