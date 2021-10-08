iHeartRadio

Police investigate robbery at Dartmouth gas station

image.png

Police are investigating a robbery at knifepoint that occurred at a Dartmouth, N.S. gas station early Friday morning.

Halifax Regional Police says at approximately 4:30 a.m. on Oct. 8, officers responded to a robbery at the Circle K and Irving gas station located at 219 Pleasant Street.

Police say a man armed with a knife came into the store and demanded money and cigarettes. The man took a quantity of both before fleeing the area on foot.

Police describe the suspect as a white man, approximately five-foot-eight-inches tall, 200 pounds, 35-45 years of age and clean shaven. At the time of the robbery, the man was wearing a black hooded jacket, dark grey track pants, black sneakers and white gloves.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.

