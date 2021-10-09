Police investigate robbery at Halifax convenience store

Police in Halifax are investigating a reported robbery at a convenience store in the Spryfield area early Saturday morning.

According to Halifax Regional Police, at approximately 2:35 a.m. on Oct. 9, a male suspect entered the Needs Convenience store located at 33 Herring Cove Road.

Police say the suspect went behind the counter and began to fill a bag with packages of cigarettes and demanded the clerk give him money from the till. The suspect left with an undisclosed amount cigarettes, and money. There were no injuries to staff.

Patrol officers conducted an extensive search and preliminary investigation, but the suspect has not been located at this time.

Police describe the suspect as a white male, 25-35 years of age, approximately 5’8” to 5’10” in height, 150 to 175 lbs, short dark hair, wearing a dark coloured checkered jacket, dark pants and grey sneakers.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.