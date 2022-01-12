Police investigate robbery at Halifax convenience store, search for suspects

Halifax Regional Police is investigating a robbery that happened at a convenience store in the city.

Just after 2 a.m. on Wednesday, police responded to a panic alarm at the Needs Convenience store located at 6130 Chebucto Rd.

Upon arrival, police say officers learned that two male suspects fled the area on foot, heading down Windsor Street towards Quinpool Road.

According to police, the suspects threatened a store employee but no weapons were seen. The store employee was not injured.

Police say a small amount of cash and cigarettes were stolen.

The first suspect is described as a white male, wearing a black jacket, white and black plaid hat, blue jeans and white sneakers.

The second suspect is described as a white male, wearing a red sweater with a hood, black jacket, white face mask, navy sweat pants and black sneakers with white soles.

"Halifax Regional Police K9 Unit assisted with search of surrounding area, however suspects were not located," wrote police in a release on Wednesday.

The investigation is in its early stages.

Anyone with information is asked to call 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).