Police investigate robbery at Halifax hotel, five in custody

Five people are in custody following an armed robbery in a hotel room early Thursday morning.

Just before 5 a.m., Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of a robbery at the Comfort Inn at 560 Bedford Highway.

“Suspects entered a room at the hotel and robbed the victims inside at gun point,” said the Halifax Regional Police.

Police say five people are in custody and there is no further threat to public safety.

Anyone with information about the incident, or the identity of the suspect(s), is asked to call police at 902-490-5016 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.