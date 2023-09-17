Police investigate robbery at Kitchener convenience store

Waterloo Regional Police say a Kitchener convenience store was robbed early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the area of Battler and Huron Road around 3:40 a.m.

They learned that a male had entered the store and demanded cash from the clerk.

The male then left on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

He’s described as white, approximately 6-foot tall, with blond hair and a muscular build.

The suspect was last seen wearing a black shirt and a mask.

Police say the employee was not hurt.

Anyone who may have witnessed the robbery is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.