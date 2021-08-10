Police investigate robbery at north end Halifax bar

Police are investigating after a bar in north end Halifax was robbed late Monday night.

Halifax Regional Police says at 11:21 p.m. on August 9, officer responded to a robbery that had just occurred at Jenny’s Place, located at 6211 Lady Hammond Road.

According to police, staff reported two males wearing masks entered the bar and demanded money. One of the suspects threatened he had a weapon, but no weapons were seen.

Police say the suspects took an undisclosed amount of money, before leaving on foot in an unknown direction. No one was injured.

Police describe the suspects as the following:

An Indigenous man, 30 to 40 years old, medium build, wearing a black mask, black hooded shirt with dark jacket, and blue jeans.

A white man, 30 to 40 years old, thind build, wearing a red mask and black hooded shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.