Police investigate robbery at north end Halifax bar
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca writer
Allan April
Police are investigating after a bar in north end Halifax was robbed late Monday night.
Halifax Regional Police says at 11:21 p.m. on August 9, officer responded to a robbery that had just occurred at Jenny’s Place, located at 6211 Lady Hammond Road.
According to police, staff reported two males wearing masks entered the bar and demanded money. One of the suspects threatened he had a weapon, but no weapons were seen.
Police say the suspects took an undisclosed amount of money, before leaving on foot in an unknown direction. No one was injured.
Police describe the suspects as the following:
- An Indigenous man, 30 to 40 years old, medium build, wearing a black mask, black hooded shirt with dark jacket, and blue jeans.
- A white man, 30 to 40 years old, thind build, wearing a red mask and black hooded shirt.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.
-
LRT service to remain suspended until the weekend following minor derailmentService on the Confederation Line LRT will remain suspended until at least Friday, according to OC Transpo, following a minor derailment Sunday evening.
-
Feds, province promise $12M for infrastructure projects on Vancouver IslandMore than 20 communities in the Vancouver Island region will receive funding for infrastructure projects, the federal and B.C. governments announced Tuesday.
-
Suspicious death of 30-year-old Eskasoni man being investigated as homicide: N.S. RCMPRCMP in Nova Scotia are now investigating the suspicious death of a 30-year-old Eskasoni man as a homicide.
-
Millions in funding announced for seniors affordable housing projectWinnipeg will be getting 97 new affordable housing units for seniors thanks to a $25.8 million investment from the federal government.
-
Peace River doctors plead for continued testing, tracing as vaccination rates continue to lagThe letter is dated Aug. 9 and outlines the authors' "deepest concerns" that the recent removal of public health measures puts their community at risk.
-
Why Manitoba still hasn't released modelling on the Delta variantThe Manitoba government is still working on its modelling for the Delta variant, saying it’s a time-consuming process that requires verification.
-
Americans return to Canada across Sault Ste. Marie borderAmerican travellers flocked to border crossings in cities across the country, with Canada easing up on its travel restrictions on Monday.
-
Kalin's Call: Building heat and humidity triggers heat warnings for MaritimesIt’s expected to be a very warm and very muggy week ahead for the Atlantic region.
-
This Ottawa woman trapped more than 100 rats in three monthsAn Ottawa woman says she's caught more than 100 rats in her neighbourhood since May, and it's a problem she's never before had to deal with.