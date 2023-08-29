Police investigate robbery at northern Ontario post office

Timmins police confirmed a break-in and robbery took place at the South Porcupine post office in the east end of Timmins.

“We don’t know what was taken," Marc Depatie, communications coordinator for the Timmins Police Service, said Tuesday.

"The contents of a considerable number of mailboxes were rifled through but it’s difficult for us to determine what is in fact stolen property moving forward.”

Canada Post officials said the crime happened sometime between the evening of Aug. 27 and the morning of Aug. 28.

Police said there are some challenges with this case.

“It is now being led by the criminal investigation division," said Depatie.

"We find it to be a particularly challenging investigation in terms of the fact there are limited CCTV availability as far as determining suspects.”

Police said the building was entered by force and mail was stolen, but Canada Post refers to this situation as "an incident of vandalism."

In an email to CTV News, media relations representative with Canada Post, Janick Cormier, confirmed the incident took place.

"The post office was closed yesterday, but has resumed its regular operating hours today,” Cormier said.

“Our security and investigations team is aware of the incident and the Timmins Police Service is investigating ... We take these matters and the security of the mail very seriously. As these incidents are still being investigated, it would be inappropriate to comment further or provide details.”

Cormier also said Canada Post doesn’t “divulge specific security measures or broader information related to our facilities or equipment publicly as doing so would hamper their effectiveness.”

She also encouraged anyone who witnesses suspicious activities to report them to police and contact Canada Post online or by telephone at 1-866-607-6301 (TTY: 1-800-267-2797).

This is the second time, a Canada Post office has been broken into in Timmins within the past year.

The Schumacher post office was targeted by thieves last December and police said that case is unsolved. Depatie said the Timmins post office has also reported a case of mischief.