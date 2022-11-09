Police investigate robbery at Paris, Ont. pharmacy
Brant County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a reported robbery at a pharmacy in the north end of Paris, Ont.
According to a tweet from OPP, the investigation is on Grand River Street North near Trillium Way.
A spokesperson says a large police presence is expected in the area.
“One person entered the pharmacy, robbed the pharmacy and made off with a small quantity of items,” said Const. Conrad Vitalis with the OPP.
Vitalis said there’s no risk to the public and this incident appears to be targeted.
Early reports indicate they had some form of weapon that may have been a gun, said Vitalis.
#BrantOPP are conducting an investigation in the north end of Paris on Grand River Street North near Trillium Way. Expect an increased police presence. Further details will be provided as they become available. @BrantCommunity ^cv pic.twitter.com/lkblekS7TQ— OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) November 9, 2022
This is a developing story.
