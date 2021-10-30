Police investigate second shooting in 24 hours in Dartmouth

HALIFAX – For the second time in just 24 hours, Halifax Regional Police are investigating a shooting in Dartmouth’s Caledonia neighbourhood.

Police were called to the area of Ruben Court and Roleika Drive around 7:30 p.m on Saturday for a report of shots fired.

Officers say the investigation is in the early stages, however there is no indication that anyone was injured during the shooting.

Police do not believe the incident is random. Officers are currently in the area processing the scene. Investigators are also working to determine if this shooting is related to another shooting in the same area last night.

On Friday, police responded to a report of shots fired in the 0-100 block of Roleika Drive around 7:50 p.m.

Witnesses reported that a suspect appeared to be shooting at people in another vehicle in a parking lot adjacent to an apartment building.

The vehicle that appeared to be targeted left the parking lot and police say there is no indication that anyone was injured. Another unoccupied vehicle in the same parking lot sustained damage from the bullets.

The suspect is Friday’s shooting incident is described as a male, approximately 5'5, with a thin build wearing. Police say he was wearing dark clothing at the time. The suspect fled on foot after the incident and has not been located.

Anyone with information or video from the area at the time of either incident to contact police at 902-490-5020. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submitting a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or by using the P3 Tips app.