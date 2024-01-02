Police investigate serious crash in Oro-Medonte on New Year's Eve

A serious road incident occurred in Oro-Medonte on New Year's Eve.

Provincial police responded to a single-vehicle collision on Sunday at 3 p.m.

Arriving at Line 7 North near Bass Lake Sideroad, police discovered a vehicle had left the roadway, struck a hydro pole, and rolled onto its side.

Simcoe County emergency personnel worked to bring the driver and passenger safely out of the vehicle.

The driver was transported to a Barrie hospital with minor injuries; however, the passenger was taken to hospital with more serious concerns.

Line 7 North between Diamond Valley Drive and Bass Lake Sideroad was closed as the OPP's technical team investigated the collision.

The investigation is ongoing.