Police investigate serious crash outside Elmira

A section of Floradale Road has been closed following a serious crash near Elmira.

The Waterloo regional police traffic unit tweeted about the incident just after 6 p.m., showing a picture of a single vehicle flipped upside down in a roadside ditch.

TSU officers on Floradale Road for serious collision. Roadway closed at Listowel Road for the next few hours.

Please remember to drive accordingly to road and weather conditions. @WRPSToday pic.twitter.com/qY5AP5ZGv4

Details have yet to be released on the cause of the crash, how many vehicles were involved or if any injuries were reported.

Police said Floradale Road is closed between Listowel Road and Line 85 for an investigation and ask motorists to avoid find an alternate route and avoid the area.

ROAD CLOSURE: FLORADALE RD closed between Listowel Rd and Line 85 for a police investigation. Please find an alternate route and avoid the area. Thank you.