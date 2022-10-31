Police investigate sexual assault at University of Victoria

Saanich police are investigating a report of a sexual assault at the University of Victoria that occurred over the Halloween weekend.

In an advisory Sunday, UVic said that police were called to an incident that occurred around 1 a.m. in the campus’ Commonwealth Village Cluster neighbourhood.

The university says the assault occurred in a wooded area near the Cluster 60 residence.

Investigators do not believe that the survivor and the suspect were known to each other, though police note that the investigation is in its early stages.

Saanich police do not have a description of the assailant, and have not yet interviewed the survivor who made their report with UVic campus security.

"We believe you and we’re here to support you," said Saanich police Const. Markus Anastasiades.

"We have… excellent investigators that will take their time, and again, the investigation is led by the survivor throughout the entire process from start to finish," he said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Saanich police at 250-475-4321.

UVic adds that campus security is available 24/7 and that there are regular patrols around campus housing. Security is also expected to be closely monitoring the area where the assault was reported.

The university acknowledges that the advisory may have been distressing to receive, but the school says it felt it was important to share when and where the reported assault took place so that victims and potential witnesses could have a chance to come forward.

The university adds that on-campus supports area also available. The full list of supports can be found on the UVic website.

Supports are also available with the Victoria Sexual Assault Centre.

"It is not the victim's fault. It’s never the victim’s fault," said UVic student Ally Azouri on Monday.

"There should be more services available for victims and I think there needs to be much more preventative measures in place."