Police investigate shooting at Deerfoot City shopping centre

Calgary police are looking for suspects after they were called to northeast mall for reports of a shooting.

Officials told CTV News that police were called to the Deerfoot City shopping centre after reports that a person had been shot at.

Witnesses told police that several people were seen running from the area following the incident.

No one was injured, but police did find several shell casings in the area.

There is no information on a suspect at this time, but police are looking to collect surveillance video.

The investigation is ongoing.