Police investigate shooting in New Glasgow, N.S.

One man has suffered serious injuries in connection to a shooting that occurred in New Glasgow, N.S.

Police say they received the report at about 7:50 a.m. on Friday, after a man appeared at a local hospital with serious injuries that resembled a gunshot wound.

The investigation led police to a residence on Abercrombie Road. Police are calling the shooting an isolated incident and say there is no risk to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New Glasgow Regional Police at 902-752-1941 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The investigation is ongoing.