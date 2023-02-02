Police investigate shooting threat at Attawapiskat arena during hockey tournament

The Nishnawbe Aski Police Service is investigating after a handwritten note containing a violent threat at an Attawapiskat arena was found during a hockey tournament, prompting an armed response by officers.

A tournament volunteer found a note folded up on the floor of the arena during the championship games that said "shooting up arena 7 p.m.," police said in a news release Thursday.

Officers were called to the Reg Louttit Sportsplex in Attawapiskat First Nation on the James Bay Coast around 6 p.m. Jan. 29.

Police acted quickly working with organizers of the 7th annual Ksattawakiskak Cup Hockey Tournament and local leadership to ensure the safety of those in attendance, NAPS said.

"NAPS activated local resources with five police officers on scene to ensure public safety," police said.

"Due to the perceived threat made by the note, the five officers were armed with rifles to ensure protection of the public."

The hockey tournament continued without incident, police said.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact Nishnawbe Aski police at 705-997-2224, Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or provide an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.