Police investigate shots fired at Dartmouth residence

Police in Halifax are investigating after shots were fired at a residence in Dartmouth early Saturday morning.

Halifax Regional Police says at approximately 12:15 a.m. on Oct. 16, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Roleika and Kennedy Drives in Dartmouth.

Police say they located a residence that had been struck by multiple bullets. No injuries have been reported at this time.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information or video from the area at the time of the incident is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.