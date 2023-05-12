iHeartRadio

Police investigate shots fired between vehicles on Stoney Trail


A Calgary police cruiser is seen next to crime scene tape in a stock photo.

There are no reported injuries, but Calgary police are investigating after they say shots were fired between two vehicles on the city's ring road.

The shooting occurred at 7:45 p.m. Thursday, police confirmed to CTV News.

Officials say shots were fired from one vehicle at another.

Police are investigating.

12