Halifax RCMP are investigating after a 20-year-old man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, following several reports of shots fired at two locations in the community of North Preston, N.S. early Wednesday morning.

Just before 1 a.m. on Jan. 27, officers responded to reports of shots fired in North Preston.

Police say a 20-year-old man was shot near the areas of Clarence St., and taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say a second report of shots fired from Alex Ln. is being investigated. It is not known whether the incidents are releated.

RCMP initially warned the public to remain in their residences and to stay away from the area, but have since said that is not required.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to contact Halifax RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

