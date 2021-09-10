Police investigate south end shooting

Ottawa Police are investigating a shooting in the Blossom Park area.

Officers were called to the area of Albion Rd. and Lester Rd. at 2:16 a.m. Friday for what was initially reported as a collision.

They found a 29-year-old driver who appeared to be suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to hospital with serious injuries and is now in stable condition.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on the case to contact the Guns and Gangs Unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5050.