iHeartRadio

Police investigate stabbing at downtown Calgary CTrain station


image.jpg

Calgary police say charges are pending after an apparent stabbing at the Eighth Street CTrain platform on Monday morning.

Police were called to the area at 5 a.m. from a help phone on the CTrain platform.

The victim was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition, but his condition has since been upgraded to stable.

Police used area CCTV footage to identify a suspect, who was taken into custody on the corner of Seventh Avenue and Eighth Street S.W. shortly before 7 a.m.

The LRT platform was closed for much of the morning as officers investigated.

It reopened at roughly 10 a.m.

12