Police investigate stabbing in Grant Park parking lot

A stabbing brought police and emergency crews to a Grant Park parking lot Tuesday night.

Winnipeg Police Service said officers were called to a lot outside of a business in the 1100 block of Grant Avenue just before 9 p.m.

Police had no information on the victim or the severity of their injuries late Tuesday night. There was also no word on whether anyone was in custody.

CTV News is following this story and we will bring you updates as they become available.