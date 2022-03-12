iHeartRadio

Police investigate stabbing in southwest Calgary

Calgary police responded to the scene of a stabbing early Saturday morning.

Calgary police are looking for suspects after a man was stabbed following an incident on 14 Street S.W.

Officials say police were called to the 2100 block of 14 Street S.W. at approximately 4:30 a.m. on Saturday for reports of an assault.

When they arrived, they found a male victim suffering from stab wounds.

He was taken to hospital in serious, but stable, condition.

There is no information on the suspects at this time and police are investigating.

