Police investigate stabbing in southwest Calgary

Suspects are being sought in connection with a stabbing that took place at around midnight in southwest Calgary.

Police say officers were called to the scene near 11 Avenue and Second Street S.W. for reports that a man had been stabbed.

They located the victim at the scene suffering from stab wounds.

EMS told CTV News that the victim is a man in his 20s and he was taken to Foothills hospital in critical condition.

There is no information on any suspects and the investigation is ongoing.