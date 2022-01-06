iHeartRadio

Police investigate stabbing incident in Dartmouth, N.S.

Halifax Regional Police is investigating an early morning stabbing incident on Roleika Drive in Dartmouth, N.S.

Halifax Regional Police is investigating an early morning stabbing incident on Roleika Drive in Dartmouth, N.S.

Police say a 57-year-old man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators say the stabbing is not believed to be a random act.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

12