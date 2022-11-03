Police investigate stabbing near Dartmouth, N.S. bus terminal

A male youth is in hospital following a stabbing in Dartmouth, N.S., Thursday, according to the Halifax Regional Police.

Around 3 p.m., officers responded to a report of a stabbing near the Halifax Transit Bridge Terminal on Nantucket Avenue.

Officers found the male youth in the area with what police are calling non-life-threatening stab wounds.

He was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police say the investigation is in its early stages and more information will be shared as it becomes available.

Halifax Regional Police is asking anyone with information on the incident to call them at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.