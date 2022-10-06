Police investigate stabbing on Rideau Street in Ottawa

Ottawa police have a man in custody in connection to a stabbing on Rideau Street in downtown Ottawa.

Police say the victim was walking on Rideau Street at approximately 6:40 p.m. Wednesday when he was bumped into by an unknown individual.

"This person pulled a knife and slashed the victim's hand," police say.

Frontline officers arrested the suspect nearby a short time later.

The investigation continues.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222 ext. 5166.