Police investigate stolen Pride flags from three Leamington schools

Police are investigating three incidents of Pride flags stolen from separate incidents in the Leamington area over the last week.

The incidents occurred at the following locations:

  • May 31: Margaret D Bennie Public School in the evening
  • June 2: Leamington District High School just before 10pm
  • June 3: Queen Elizabeth School in the morning

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888 -310-1122.

