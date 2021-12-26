Police investigate stolen vehicle and break and enter in Dresden

Chatham-Kent police are investigating a stolen vehicle that officers believe was involved in a break and enter at a local business Christmas morning.

Police say early Saturday morning, officers responded to the home on Stephen Line in Dresden for a stolen vehicle complaint.

The vehicle was described as a 2018 White Mazda CX5 with the licence plate BYAK 702.

Officers responded to a break and enter earlier that morning at a business on Community Road in Dresden. While it is unknown everything that was taken at this time, police believe to stolen vehicle was involved in the break-in.

There are currently no suspects, and the investigation into both incidents is ongoing.