Police investigating sudden death of woman at Halifax hotel

The Halifax Regional Police are investigating the sudden death of a woman at a hotel in the city.

Police responded to a report of an unresponsive person in a room at the Hampton Inn and Suites at 1960 Brunswick Street at about 3:15 p.m. Wednesday.

“Officers located a woman who was deceased inside the room,” reads a release from the Halifax Regional Police.

Police say the investigation is in its early stages and no further information is available at this time.

